Sometimes I don’t really know what to write, and then I think oh, you shouldn’t write for the sake of writing, you should write because–because you’re trying to write something. Because you’re trying to convey something. Because there’s a story you have to tell, a thought to flesh out, a destination to get to. You’re driving your point home.
But I don’t always have a point or a story or destination. And then I remember how I used to squirrel away hours just stabbing down words, stringing together sentences, writing whatever I wanted just because. Because it was fun and it made me happy and I didn’t really care if people read it or loved it or hated it. It was like rubbing on unscented lotion. It’s therapeutic, no one really knows you’re wearing it, and it’s something you do for yourself. You’re not trying to leave behind little scent fragments of yourself. You’re just doin’ you.
And I like how writing’s an avenue to sort things out. It’s like talking through a problem, but writing through ideas instead. I’ll start off with a nebulous idea of what I’m going for, or something I’m trying to get out and by the end of, oh, five or ten pages, I’ll have come to some conclusion. That, or at least have reached greater clarity on something than I would’ve if I hadn’t written it at all. Thinking is thinking: chaotic and constant. Feeling is feeling: sometimes uncontrollable and inexplicable and discomforting. Writing’s sorting through that. If my head were a tree raining varied thought-leaves, then writing’s my little rake.
Yes the fun part is spot on I am doing it for the first time and the act of writing does make me chuckle, whether the reader thinks the same, anyone’s guess, please have a look at my fictional piece let me know what you think
Have you ever written down a question and then answered it via some mysterious force? Whether it’s guides, or the muse, or god, or some level of your own being, it’s an amazing experience. We used to call it “automatic” writing; now I just think it’s about listening to an inspiring force.
So real,so beautiful,so relatable
I agree that it’s like unscented lotion
I really can relate with the rake illustration, sometimes you have several thoughts at a time, writing helps me put a sane structure to my thinking. It is, for me, therapeutic!
This is beautiful
for me writing is a vent. my style and language is not great, maybe not even good but it works for me. I believe that writing can and does work for people in different ways. Enjoy what you do as i enjoyed this
You spoke the minds of many. When I blog, sometimes I don’t really a lot to say and then thoughts and words take the shape of a post. Happy to have ‘discovered’ you!
This aamajing
That’s really beautiful, how you explained it. This happens all the time. I always want to motivate people, so frame words. I really don’t care whether people read it or not. Still I believe one or the other may get inspired. By reading we get inspired. I got really inspired by reading your words.
really simple…i like it
Yes! It very real! Sometimes you just wan to write something out to release your inner thoughts.
Very beautiful piece. Well done
You hit the nail on the head. Seriously, you described exactly what writing feels to me. I’m just not able to put it as eloquently as you; not quite there yet. I know that with practice it will become easier and I will get better at it, but for now, like you said, it’s fun, therapeutic and it’s for me.
