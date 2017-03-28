One of the people I’m most grateful to have met is…drumroll, please…my best friend from college. This sounds like the intro line to a cheesy college essay, but it isn’t. Although having my math class be dropped the day before classes was nerve-wracking at the time, I’m glad it happened. Otherwise I wouldn’t have bumbled over to share my silly exciting news after registering–“I got into math class!” And then: best friendship.

I made most of my other close friends within the second semester, when I was just sad and sick enough to be vulnerable enough to make friends who were close enough. Like, really good friends. And they’ve been in my life since. I was pretty sad then. But for what it’s worth, at least I made some good friends.

I don’t know why, but thinking of people from high school still irritates me. Like waving a little feather over my eyelashes, just lightly enough to bother me, but not anger me. It’s not like I dislike the individuals, there’s nothing I have against them, but I feel irritated just… remembering high school. I acutely remember being bored as fuck. Contemplating deleting high school friends off of social media, but that just seems like a lot of work.

