One of the people I’m most grateful to have met is…drumroll, please…my best friend from college. This sounds like the intro line to a cheesy college essay, but it isn’t. Although having my math class be dropped the day before classes was nerve-wracking at the time, I’m glad it happened. Otherwise I wouldn’t have bumbled over to share my silly exciting news after registering–“I got into math class!” And then: best friendship.
I made most of my other close friends within the second semester, when I was just sad and sick enough to be vulnerable enough to make friends who were close enough. Like, really good friends. And they’ve been in my life since. I was pretty sad then. But for what it’s worth, at least I made some good friends.
I don’t know why, but thinking of people from high school still irritates me. Like waving a little feather over my eyelashes, just lightly enough to bother me, but not anger me. It’s not like I dislike the individuals, there’s nothing I have against them, but I feel irritated just… remembering high school. I acutely remember being bored as fuck. Contemplating deleting high school friends off of social media, but that just seems like a lot of work.
Brilliant 😉
The person I am the most grateful for to have is…drumroll 3x….my wife. An absolute true partner, kind human.
I’m loving this post! It’s so funny how small bumps and unexpected turns in school end up causing us to meet some really special people 🙂
