Hm.

Lu

One of the people I’m most grateful to have met is…drumroll, please…my best friend from college. This sounds like the intro line to a cheesy college essay, but it isn’t. Although having my math class be dropped the day before classes was nerve-wracking at the time, I’m glad it happened. Otherwise I wouldn’t have bumbled over to share my silly exciting news after registering–“I got into math class!” And then: best friendship.

I made most of my other close friends within the second semester, when I was just sad and sick enough to be vulnerable enough to make friends who were close enough. Like, really good friends. And they’ve been in my life since. I was pretty sad then. But for what it’s worth, at least I made some good friends.

I don’t know why, but thinking of people from high school still irritates me. Like waving a little feather over my eyelashes, just lightly enough to bother me, but not anger me. It’s not like I dislike the individuals, there’s nothing I have against them, but I feel irritated just… remembering high school. I acutely remember being bored as fuck. Contemplating deleting high school friends off of social media, but that just seems like a lot of work.

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Hm.

  1. Merilee March 29, 2017 / 7:36 am

    Brilliant 😉

    Like

    Reply
  2. Robert Varga March 29, 2017 / 7:42 am

    The person I am the most grateful for to have is…drumroll 3x….my wife. An absolute true partner, kind human.

    Like

    Reply
  3. rmcalzada March 29, 2017 / 9:19 am

    I’m loving this post! It’s so funny how small bumps and unexpected turns in school end up causing us to meet some really special people 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s