Hi!﻿

Lu

So, er, don’t know if it’s meta to write about your blog on your blog, but in the past 2 days…I’ve suddenly gained hundreds of followers (?) 


And people are commenting on a post I’d written back in August on Writing. Not sure how it suddenly sprouted wings and flew far from my blogging terrain, but it has and, like–

I feel inexplicably tongue tied right now even though I’m typing. 
Guess what I mean to say is, well, hi! And thank you. Thank you for taking the time to check out my blog or read some of my posts or leave thoughtful comments. I’m absolutely abysmal at responding, but I always read them and they make my heart expand ten times over. So thank you for your kindness! And thanks for the follow.

This blog’s a space for art/writing/photography, rambles, journal entries, art projects, etc. Mostly it’s a personal and creative outlet. So welcome to my blog.

9 thoughts on “Hi!﻿

  1. Roberta Briffa March 31, 2017 / 11:06 pm

    Congratulations on reaching so many followers. I’m loving your blog. Just an FYI, it was Cheri from WordPress​ who brought me here. WordPress send emails as a series called Discover, where they quote from and pinpoint blogs that might interest readers and other bloggers. Yours was received on Friday I think. I also quoted that part of your poem on my blog in turn just because it so resonated with my life right now. Congrats again and have a great weekend!

  2. sarahpradolin March 31, 2017 / 11:06 pm

    Thank you for the email! I love your blog and think the work you create is wonderful 🙂 x

  5. thetinypotager April 1, 2017 / 3:11 am

    Congratulations! – If it helps I think I found your blog via Discover on WordPress 🙂

  6. MyBigFat-BusterTrip April 1, 2017 / 3:48 am

    Congratulations!! I’ve literally just started my blogging experience and so I’m very much finding my feet and so I hope that as time goes on I’ll get better. Again congratulations 😊😊😊

  7. Robert Varga April 1, 2017 / 6:41 am

    Congrats of course, and…well, you see, quality attracts the public and gets spread. Well done!

  8. Veronica Gilkes April 1, 2017 / 7:52 am

    Congratulations on getting so many followers in so little time.It would be nice if you could follow me back. I look forward to reading more of your posts. Once again congrats! Veronica.

  9. Merilee April 1, 2017 / 8:07 am

    This is what happens when the roller coaster ride of be featured on Discover takes off. Enjoy it. It’s well deserved 😉

