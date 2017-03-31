So, er, don’t know if it’s meta to write about your blog on your blog, but in the past 2 days…I’ve suddenly gained hundreds of followers (?)

And people are commenting on a post I’d written back in August on Writing. Not sure how it suddenly sprouted wings and flew far from my blogging terrain, but it has and, like–

I feel inexplicably tongue tied right now even though I’m typing.

Guess what I mean to say is, well, hi! And thank you. Thank you for taking the time to check out my blog or read some of my posts or leave thoughtful comments. I’m absolutely abysmal at responding, but I always read them and they make my heart expand ten times over. So thank you for your kindness! And thanks for the follow.

This blog’s a space for art/writing/photography, rambles, journal entries, art projects, etc. Mostly it’s a personal and creative outlet. So welcome to my blog.

