I’m a fountain of love in the shape of a girl / You’re a bird on the brim, hypnotized by the whirl
Completed graphite portrait of Bjork, first sketch in my new portraits notebook. Every time I think of Bjork, I hear her melodious tittering voice and Bachelorette in my head.
Wow! You have skills for sure. Great job.
Thanks 🙂
This is wonderful!
Thank you!
great skills..
great drawing. I haven’t listened to Bjork in ages but I sure loved her when she was with the Sugarcubes. I admire your talent. ~N~
Nice art 🙂
Ach, if I could draw like this… 🙂 Gorgeous.
Well, I stay on working with word.
