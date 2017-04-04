2:04 AM

tumblr_o7ngcjaatg1u5zmspo1_1280

At two in the morning I’m never quite sure of what I’m doing anymore or what this is except that it feels a little like madness and I’m hell-bent on creating. Being consumed by art is familiar and reassuring and like being home again.

But it does not/will not/cannot replace the voltage you feel at 5 in the morning when you’re inching along and it suddenly dawns upon you: this fits. You fit. Then collapse on your bed in tired happiness and make poetry out of it in the morning. (Hearts handing out little paper milk cartons that read MISSING.)

In the cosmic blink of an eye we will be gone; in the cosmic flutter of a lash we’ll fall in love. With things like definitions and coppery fingers and catchy songs and awful hope. With deviant behaviors like smiling all the time and daydreaming through class. With rain and shadows that you skip-skip-skip through because you’re too busy, you’re too busy dreaming in the confusion and the emptiness.

10 thoughts on “2:04 AM

  1. Thea June 20, 2016 / 5:37 am

    This is beautiful! Both written stuff and painting ❤

  2. inesbeatrice June 23, 2016 / 4:39 pm

    What lovely sentiments! I especially love the opening lines.

    Thank you also for checking out my blog! Keep creating beautiful things 😀

    • Lu June 24, 2016 / 1:43 am

      Thank you inesbeatrice 🙂 and of course! You take really lovely photos ^_^

      • inesbeatrice June 24, 2016 / 1:50 am

        That’s very nice of you! I’ll be sure to post more soon 🙂

  3. paintdigi June 24, 2016 / 5:39 pm

    interesting artistic charming woman.
    Nice to meet you.
    I invite you to read my profiil see my designs and photos on my blog
    welcome

    • Lu December 8, 2016 / 6:39 pm

      Shahirah! Thank you so much, that honestly makes me so so happy. And it makes me happy to hear from you! ❤ Hope you're doing okay (oh and your travel photos to Iceland are so beautiful)

  5. Robert Varga April 5, 2017 / 1:19 am

    It is great to wake to such well written posts, and a nice painting with

