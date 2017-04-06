LIPS April 6, 2017April 6, 2017Lu broken, busted. (Shitty habits, that’s all.) Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
Totally dig!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sophia 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so talented. Keep up the brilliant work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you Michael!
I was actually just showing your writing to some of my friends and fam 🙂
LikeLike
That’s very kind of you. Thank you. I hope they don’t get turned off by the rawness of it. I tend to not have any filter. Good luck on your studies in Philly. Hit me up when you get back to Texas (from your other posts, I assume you’re from the Dallas area). We’ll chill.
LikeLiked by 1 person