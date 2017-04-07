Listening, Watching, Looking

Haven’t updated on my life in a while, since I’ve been feeling derpy and happy. So I thought I’d do this little “survey”-type thing on what I’ve been up to. My attention’s divided seven times over, so I’m going to try to write about the things I’m doing/media I’m consuming/thoughts I’m thinking without getting distracted.

’tis hard to write coherently, so don’t mind me if I ramble.

Listening To: Humble, Kendrick Lamar

Every few days someone’ll take a snap of themselves singing and dancing to Humble in their car. I don’t blame ’em. As a song, it’s insanely catchy; as a video, it’s visually stunning (See above).

Watching: 13 Reasons Why

Just started a new Netflix series based on the book 13 Reasons Why. I’d read it nearly ten years ago–when the topic of suicide seemed distant and fictional–and reread it recently. It’s a story of a girl named Hannah, who takes her life and leaves behind 13 tapes explaining why. We learn her story through protagonist Clay Jensen’s perspective, who’d once liked Hannah.

Despite being initially skeptical, I’m pretty impressed. I’m almost inclined to say the show’s better than the book. Usually it’s the other way around, but not with 13 Reasons.

Looking for: 35mm film

Fujifilm or Kodak? Superia-X or Super HQ? Ah, it’s been so long since I’ve written that I forgot to mention–I found an old film camera, a Canon Snappy LX. I’ve been obsessed with film photography for, what, three years now? So you can imagine my (shrieking) delight when I found this lil’ gem. I’ve yet to start shooting, and I haven’t gotten the film yet since I’m comparing the different types right now! But I’m so excited.

Advertisements