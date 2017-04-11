Slowly, gradually, and suddenly all at once.

Sometimes I have moments I know I’ll remember for a long, long time. Years later, they’ll come as flashbacks, brief moments where I felt moved and perplexed by some vast array of human feels. Mostly I feel touched to connect deeply with another human bean.

I could know a person for a decade and never feel any what way towards them. I might know another for months and feel intensely close to them in a matter of weeks. It’ll feel like we’ve known each other for years, like we’re old friends, comfortable and reconnecting and picking up from where we’d left off.

Before, I’d never imagined how much certain people would mean to me. Then it was like something had cracked the casing around my heart like a nut and I was the Grinch with a heart that’d grown three sizes too big.

Like diving headfirst into a pool; it’s magic, to sink.

