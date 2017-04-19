Hey Tumblr.

It’s been a while. By while, I’d say…half a year? The last time I posted, I was in China, where it smelled like smog and smoke and rain. June: Chinese monsoon season, essentially. My happiest memories were when we visited Shanghai, but even then I had a throbbing headache all day and it was rainy drizzly outside. Still. Shanghai was beautiful, as maddeningly westernized as it was.

Lately I’ve been feeling self-conscious of what I post; I mean, I felt this way on virtually every platform where I word-vomit on, but I guess I feel it even more acutely. But maybe I just haven’t been writing as much anymore. Maybe I’m a little too happy. And, to be frank, hanging out with my boyfriend too much. Well, am I? I dunno. I also feel self conscious posting about relationships on social media or my blog. Couldn’t tell you why. Maybe relationships just seem to be really personal to me, the way politics and religion are. So it’s hard to spout my beliefs–or updates on my personal life–to the public the way many people do.

Otherwise, though, life’s been really good. Maybe too good to write about anything somber or deep or reflective. I feel like an apple bobbing on a water’s surface when I am just, in general, happy. I feel no need to dive; no need to reflect; no need to express the sentiments of the #torturedartist. I know it’s a trope, a stereotype, a joke, but really–nothing fuels art like wallowing in your own sadness. Alas. sun’s out, water’s evaporating, now I’m sun-bathing.

