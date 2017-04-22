Night Terrors

A swarm of thoughts, a hive of nightmares.
Pen and ink sketch from when I was restless in the office. I’d oft sidle my way into the Creatives room at my first internship. (Speaking of which, I got the writing position!)
I love the sketch, to me, it represents overthinking perfectly. Also, congratulations! 🙂
Congrat Lu!
Congratulations xx
Awesome sketch!
