Scattered Synapses

We checked out the art gallery; I can’t tell if I’m sick. The sun’s out. And lately all of my journal entries have been reading like this: detached short sentences that depict fleeting thoughts. Written in stanzas, too,

like if thoughts were

poems instead of electrical transmissions,

of synapses sending simultaneous

signals

The other day I analogized the thinking process to a thought-train station. It sends out thousands of thought-trains a day. Any one second I’ll have sent out five different trains. I’m hopping from one to another. Someone’ll say one thing to me, and right as they do, I’ll make a train-note of it, then skip to another. And another. And another. Minutes later, I return to what they were saying, thought-train numero uno.

Other trains of thought, in no order whatsoever: I read and finished Girl, Interrupted. My Mac’s got stains. Love scares the shit out of me. Years ago, I felt moved by the artist’s display of love by Marina Abromovic and Ulay. What’ll work be like? My best friend’s mestizo.

I’m all jumped up on caffeine as well. I feel scatterbrained. Caffeine makes me jittery, happy, hyper. Like all’s right in the world, but in a shaky excitable way. The day’s barely begun.

