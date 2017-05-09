SOFT and blurred and strange like urban carbon decay. i remember

that year I skipped the haunted house to instead count lonely days

and periods of my life measured by eyeliner type (from chalky to waxy to dark and smudgy)

on bad nights I’d tally them up on a sticky note by the light switch that stood by a doodle of a pink cat with an arched back with a perplexed face that asked: why so sad?

that my project looked happier than i felt and photos belied my true sentiments and only what i wrote was honest

and the things i painted were honest, too, like the black poster-size painting of what loneliness felt like even though I was surrounded by scathing, laughing, faces, faceless faces I’d forget as soon as I turned away

it felt like it’d be forever before I ever returned, that the walls were white and it’d be the last night (but not for long)

I wished to move forward. I wished to leave. I asked: am I unhappy in the present because I live in the future, or do I live in the future because I am unhappy in the present?

both. the present was shitty in the most pleasant way possible, and looking forward was escapism.

in retrospect, i had something (many things) to look forward to, and it’s here and it’s now. god, i know it’s cliche, but if only i could pause life right now, keep things just as they are….life, stay still. you are good, better than good, fingers-crossed things won’t change.

Advertisements