100 Books Reading Challenge

Started a reading challenge project mid-spring. The goal: read 100 books by the end of summer. The list is inching along, albeit at a slower pace than I’d like. Figured posting the list on my blog would hold me accountable–also, I get to share cool books! (Note: lately I’ve been reading a lot of poetry, comics and lit, in no particular order) Bolded are some of my favorites; I plan to update every 10 books or so.

One! Hundred! Demons!, Lynda Barry James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie Here, Richard McGuire Zombie Survival Guide, Max Brooks Burned, Ellen Hopkins Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling Walking Dead 1, Robert Kirkman Walking Dead 2, Robert Kirkman I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelous Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur Partner Track, Helen Wan Girl, Interrupted, Susanna Kaysen Kafka, R. Crumb Project Jennifer, Jill Rosenblatt

If you have any book recommendations, I’d love to hear them! 🙂

Advertisements