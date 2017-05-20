100 Books Reading Challenge

Started a reading challenge project mid-spring. The goal: read 100 books by the end of summer. The list is inching along, albeit at a slower pace than I’d like. Figured posting the list on my blog would hold me accountable–also, I get to share cool books! (Note: lately I’ve been reading a lot of poetry, comics and lit, in no particular order) Bolded are some of my favorites; I plan to update every 10 books or so.
- One! Hundred! Demons!, Lynda Barry
- James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
- Here, Richard McGuire
- Zombie Survival Guide, Max Brooks
- Burned, Ellen Hopkins
- Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling
- Walking Dead 1, Robert Kirkman
- Walking Dead 2, Robert Kirkman
- I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelous
- Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
- Partner Track, Helen Wan
- Girl, Interrupted, Susanna Kaysen
- Kafka, R. Crumb
- Project Jennifer, Jill Rosenblatt
If you have any book recommendations, I’d love to hear them! 🙂
I’d wholeheartedly recommend my number one favourite: The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini! 🙂
Also, how did you find Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling?? Used to enjoy watching her in The Mindy Project, she’s hilarious in the series.
I guess it depends on what would you like to read about but, this is an amazing project, I just read yesterday that if you read 3 books on any specialized subject you basically become an expert at the subject at least on theory, since you have read more about it than 90% of people, any book by Robert Kiyosaki, Anthony Robins, Dale Carnegie or so are awesome, success!
I love reading challenges! I have started mine for the year! Happy reading! 😄
Superb! I’m not sure what genres you like, but I liked Best Love, Rosie by Nuala O’Faolain. I wrote a review a few years back: https://olivejooce.wordpress.com/2013/07/28/book-review-best-love-rosie-by-nuala-ofaolain/
I feel like I’ve read some reallllly good books, but I’m so bad with names/titles. I should keep a list or write more reviews for memory sake lol
