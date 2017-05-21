Scrapbook Project

Last night I went searching for an unsent letter I’d written. I found, instead, a folder filled with ticket stubs, letters, drawings, cards, news clippings, and other little memorabilia I’d collected over the past few years. I perused through them. Tickets from that time we drove to the botanical gardens (only to have it close in an hour). Napkin drawings from the day we bussed to New York, then programmed in Starbucks. Tickets, literal tickets, from the arcade. And then news clippings, where I’d photographed Obama and Zadie Smith and written about techies visiting their alma mater. A wave of nostalgia hit me.

This summer, I’m going to create a scrapbook documenting my past few years at uni. Because a physical scrapbook’s relatively removed from others, I’m considering starting a digital component, likely on Instagram (given that it’s picture-heavy) as well. Another perk of having a digital component is that I can add videos and track my scrapbooking progress. It’s mostly for myself, but also something that I can more easily share with others. The main point, I guess, is that these few years were what they were because of the lovely people in it. Because when I was down, my roommate wrote me a letter. Because post-stressful midterms, my close friends and I bussed to New York. Because when I felt lost or overwhelmed, these people (and I can imagine them in my head) dragged me to parties, concerts, plays. It wasn’t all sunshines and dandelions and unicorn poo–that wouldn’t be accurate. But it was rain then sunshines, weeds then dandelions, unicorn poo then unicorn dust because of the people in my life. And I want to, physically and digitally, record that.

