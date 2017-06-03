Tonight I miss the city.

Even though I love home–I’m a cat, really–there’s always a part of me that’s inexplicably drawn to the light, like a moth following moonlight.

It just seems so hollow sometimes. The City. Like you couldn’t catch a break even if you wanted to. Like silence is just din that fills the empty spaces but it’s never quiet, not really. It never sleeps. Insomniac and bright. Like the nights I spent walking around the city until five in the morning–we’d be insomniac together.

