Tonight

Lu

landscape city skyline

Tonight I miss the city.

Even though I love home–I’m a cat, really–there’s always a part of me that’s inexplicably drawn to the light, like a moth following moonlight.

It just seems so hollow sometimes. The City. Like you couldn’t catch a break even if you wanted to. Like silence is just din that fills the empty spaces but it’s never quiet, not really. It never sleeps. Insomniac and bright. Like the nights I spent walking around the city until five in the morning–we’d be insomniac together.

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s