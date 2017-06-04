Visual Journal

In a crafty fury I’ve gone out and bought a new sketchbook, postcard book and scrapbook materials. I’ve been crafting like a wild crafts storm, spending hours pasting, trimming, doodling, painting–I worked on animations for a bit today before giving up–ah, they’re hard. Especially without animating software.

Often I’ll draw in cafes–lately I’ve been noticing lots of groups there, groups I can tell are Meetups based on how they interact. They’re too friendly to be complete strangers; too polite to be close friends; they’re likely outgoing people brought together by some common interest discussed online. I want to meet new people and I’ve been thinking of going to one, maybe, because I really like talking to strangers. But I’ve also been feeling awkward lately and I don’t know why. Maybe I really should go out and meet new people.

Speaking of people–I’ve been thinking of the little differences between friends and best friends. With best friends, you openly talk about things you normally wouldn’t in, uh, polite society. Problems. Innermost thoughts. Bowel movements. With friends, you tend to keep away from such topics (particularly the latter). With friends, you might cancel on plans because you have errands to run, laundry to do. With best friends, well, you tag along, errands as plans as you do chores and the laundry together. Here’s to the bests, to doing laundry, talking weird shit and laughing at the top of our lungs /raises juice box.

Hopefully I’ll cont working in this new sketchbook. Will keep you updated, WP!

