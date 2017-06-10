The Night We Met

Sometimes I have moments I know I’ll remember for a long, long time. Years later, they’ll come as flashbacks, brief moments where I felt moved and perplexed by some vast array of human feels. Mostly I feel touched to connect so deeply with another human bean.

Before I’d never imagined how much certain people would mean to me. Then it was like something had cracked the casing around my heart like a nut and I was the Grinch with a heart that’d grown three sizes too big. (4/11/17)

