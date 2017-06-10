Spiked Glass

Went into the city today and felt like I was, well, in the city again. Like, the Real City, because this city’s always struck me as a pseudo suburban city. It felt familiar being surrounded by people, the crowds, the movement. Then I felt a bit of appreciation for the small microcosm of city-likeness I could find here in this one little square that comprised, basically, blocks and blocks within Real City. I know I live here but, at the same time, I don’t. In-between places perpetually.



I wish all my friends could be squashed into one place at one time but that’s never the case. Separate webs of location-based relationships are like CDs I switch out. I can only listen to one CD at a time. So when I’m here, I can only listen to this place’s playlist, mostly comprised of people I went to school with. I recall other playlists–oh, this is convoluted. What I mean to say it: it’d be cool if I could see people who are states away; that, instead, of being states away, they could be in this area, too. I miss them.

——-

I started this blog about a year ago, when the existentialism was so real. But I don’t feel as dreamy or lost or poetry-inclined anymore. Mostly I feel kind of…happy. So I don’t journal as much, because I’m not working out weird thoughts or feelings. And sharing these thoughts with another person, talking about it aloud, almost replaces writing. For the specific purpose of working through nebulous thoughts, at least. Though, admittedly, two days ago I was up until 4 AM writing furiously because I was pissed and couldn’t put my finger on why. I knew I did when writing it down made the irritation go away.

So here’s a brief list of things that can irk me. Coming up with things that didn’t happen. Saying it behind someone’s back. Making misdirected judgements towards others because deep down you feel insecure (and maybe envious). Quiet hostility. Resentment in which you think you were the one wronged so therefore your unkindness is justified. Bullshit assumptions. I guess, if I were Buddha-like, I could extend compassion instead of brewing irritation. But I’m not, so I don’t, and then it spills over at 4 in the morning. (A glass of happiness spiked with irritations.)

