Reminder to self: we’re all a part of a giant shared collective experience mired in good and evil and love and fear and desire and emptiness and peace and calamity. (You and I, we’re all made of stardust.)
I love this!!! ✨
thanks!
Lurvveeee ihtt!! Yes, we are all made of stardusts 😃🙌
thanks, kaliova! ^_^
I know that I say “I love it” every time you post your artwork, but it is seriously so beautiful!
