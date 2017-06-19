So for the first time in a year, I’ve finally changed the blog layout! Which, considering how much I love tinkering with basic code and design, is a long time (As a kid, I’d draw up Neopets/Myspace/Tumblr designs and then write HTML to get the look juuust right. WordPress doesn’t allow nearly that much editing, but oh well)
Things I’ve changed:
- Switched the layout from Planes to Minimal
- Added a little greeting icon of a drawing I did back in November
- Changed the description, and this part you can’t see, from ‘memories and musings’ to ‘personal blog | creative outlet’. Sometimes I’m just posting creative upchuck that has nowhere to go
- Featured an Drawing gallery in lieu of the Film slideshow
- Created a Header with the blog name, Coolpeppermint:
Wouldn’t say the layout’s insanely different from what it used to be–I only changed a few aspects–but I’m pretty happy with it! And now it’s all bleu, which is also a cool color. (Cool as opposed to warm)
You can visit my blog page here! Wheeee.
4 thoughts on “A New Look”
Love it ✨
Looking great! Changing your blog is exciting and nerve-wracking! I’ve been thinking of buying my domain but way too scared yet :p
Looks good, my friend! Keep up the great work 🙂
Yayy!
