​So for the first time in a year, I’ve finally changed the blog layout! Which, considering how much I love tinkering with basic code and design, is a long time (As a kid, I’d draw up Neopets/Myspace/Tumblr designs and then write HTML to get the look juuust right. WordPress doesn’t allow nearly that much editing, but oh well)

Things I’ve changed:

Switched the layout from Planes to Minimal

Added a little greeting icon of a drawing I did back in November

Changed the description, and this part you can’t see, from ‘memories and musings’ to ‘personal blog | creative outlet’. Sometimes I’m just posting creative upchuck that has nowhere to go

Featured an Drawing gallery in lieu of the Film slideshow

Created a Header with the blog name, Coolpeppermint:

Wouldn’t say the layout’s insanely different from what it used to be–I only changed a few aspects–but I’m pretty happy with it! And now it’s all bleu, which is also a cool color. (Cool as opposed to warm)

You can visit my blog page here! Wheeee.

