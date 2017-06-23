The past few weeks have been a blur of Venezuelan, Thai and Japanese cuisine; mango peach boba smoothies; running errands. We drove around the city, past the haunted hotel and chic urban neighborhood, around uptown (funk you up) and back downtown. Sauntered through malls, munched on teriyaka, raced through arcardes. Talked about heavy topics in a pseudo Target living room for two hours. Later I named my boyfriend’s GoPro Susan as we drove around and pretended to narrate to an imaginary Youtube audience.

Last night he drove back to drop off my sweater and I gave him a huge piece of watermelon in thanks. Then we sat outside as he munched on watermelon and talked about ridiculous things and how you can see the stars with night vision goggles–the Big Dipper and Little Dipper (“I know my dips–“). It’s nice to sit under the stars and just talk.

Work’s been fun as well. I’ve been feeling chatty and I’ve always really liked the people. We went out for lunch two Friday’s ago. And two days ago I organized a little Boomerang video shoot for the office. My co-worker and I found props for the others to don, and then we all danced to the first day of summer. I do a good bit of writing and editing but other things as well, and I like that.

This weekend I’m seeing some friends. I hadn’t been feeling well the past week–had a cold–but I’m all recovered now. Before I was sick, though, we got all caught up over Thai, took the train downtown, sipped on smoothies and talked shows over flowers at Chick-Fil-A.

In general, life’s been pretty gouda.

Hope everyone’s doing okay! Been catching up on my favorite blogs. For a while I wasn’t on WordPress as much. I’d like to be more consistent, though, so I’m looking to post 3-4x a week, ideally MWF. Maybe more life updates here and there. Journal entries feel more halting, though I’m not sure why; I used to write about my day all the time.

Advertisements