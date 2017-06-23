Something Uncanny

There’s something called the uncanny valley, “the hypothesis that human replicas that appear almost, but not exactly, like real human beings elicit feelings of eeriness and revulsion.” It’s the intersection between realness and artificiality that unnerves and disturbs. Even though it’s fake or digital, robot or rendering or doll, it still seems too real.

The Uncanny Valley’s always intrigued me–what’s it about creepy humanoid likeness that disgusts, fascinates, weirds us out?

35 mm film, developed and processed by hand. Part of my first series: Film Fridays, the cheesy moniker for weekly Film posts (on, you guessed it, Fridays!) I never got around to uploading.

