“Wherever You Are, Be All There”

Yesterday after work I bought a script pen at a crafts store. Now my sketchbook pages are now filled with all sorts of inspirational cliche’s here and there, looping around looking wobbly and vain. Admittedly I’m not much of a “dream! reach for the stars!” quote type person–I’m just copying other’s texts for practice. Eventually I’d like to pen my own favorite quotes and pair them with watercolor paintings.

Without the pen, I was using plain ol’ watercolor brushes for text. The effect is okay, but hardly calligraphy-esque–the font edges aren’t as sharp, and there isn’t as much variation in the lettering thickness. But it’s okay, it’s an effect of its own. Here are some of the illustrations pre-script pen:

On another note, I also bought a new notebook! I’ve been bursting with things to jot down at work but haven’t. So I’ve resorted to writing snippets here and there, then tearing them up because they’re not fleshed out or important. Now a new notebook (and you, at times) will house them.

Advertisements