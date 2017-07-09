Lately I’ve been taking my calligraphy marker everywhere I go, from coffeeshops to restaurants and stores. I’ve been curling my b’s and looping my r’s, trying for smoother lines and varied thicknesses.
Advertisements
Lately I’ve been taking my calligraphy marker everywhere I go, from coffeeshops to restaurants and stores. I’ve been curling my b’s and looping my r’s, trying for smoother lines and varied thicknesses.
One thought on “Brushes Blending”
Love this, I was going to buy some calligraphy pens but then it dawned on me that it was going to be another weird hobby that seemed like a good idea but that I wouldn’t do. 😂
LikeLike