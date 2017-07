Don’t you believe in a little magic? No, only neurobiological responses.

Only feel-good neurotransmitters spurting across synapse to neuron to whisper overused phrases outside

and under the stars

Only “electrical currents”. Only “Dante”. Only “the kind in museums” and “literary figures in the middle ages” preserved in oil and turpentine I stayed up last night to draw

a figure named Beatrice.

Art does all the immortalizing– not me, not you, not any of us.

