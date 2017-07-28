Alternate [Animated] Dimensions

Reality’s okay, but sometimes I love stepping into worlds created by TV animators and video-game creators even more. I love getting lost in stories, toying with dialogue, becoming acquainted with fictional characters. Hours, days, months afterwards, I’ll find myself still thinking about these pseudo-worlds, drawing parallels to the world in front of me.

I say this just as I’ve finished playing Until Dawn, a survivalist horror video-game with endings that hinge on how you play throughout the game. And I’ve just found out that my favorite show, Rick & Morty, has Season 3 coming out on July 30th. Dates are coinciding; I’m itching to list out some of my favorite animated shows and videogames. Be forewarned: I’m one for sci-fi, dark comedy and horror.

1. Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is a TV animated sci-fi show featuring sociopathically brilliant mad scientist Rick and his “fretful” grandson Morty. Think: alternate dimensions, alien worlds, dark comedy, existential crises. It’s adventurous, it’s wild, it’s trippy, it’s weird. As WIRED puts it, the show’s a “clever, often disturbing stew of sci-fi tropes that vacillates between cartoonish absurdity, profound existential darkness, and surprisingly humanistic moments of suburban family life”.

Needless to say, I’m ridiculously hyped for Season 3, which comes out July 30th. Until then, you can watch episodes of Rick and Morty S1 and S2 on Adult Swim here.

Genres: comic sci-fi, comedy-drama, adventure

2. The Walking Dead Videogame

I’d never really watched the television show, only caught a glimpse of the first episode. Wasn’t really my cup o’ tea. But when I started watching Seamus’s (Better known as sssohkpc, a gamer on Youtube) play-through of The Walking Dead, I was hooked. The characters are unique to the game, though the setting’s the same: a post zombie-apocalytpic world. A virus has infected most of the population, turning humans into undead ‘walkers’. They quickly overwhelm the world: the only way to rid of them is to destroy the brain. Protagonist Lee Everett, professor and convict, rescues young Clementine as they make their way through the country, stumbling into drama and danger and zombies.

It’s available on Playstation, PC, Mac PS4 and XBox One. Usually I just resort to watching players like Seamus on Youtube. It’s fun playing videogames, but it can be even more fun watching them with witty commentary superimposed on it. If you’re into zombies, funny commentary, video-games and drama, you can watch ssohkpc’s Youtube playlists here:

Walking Dead Season 1 | Walking Dead Season 2 | Walking Dead Season 3

Genres: interactive videogame, survival horror, adventure

3. Bojack Horseman

I wrote about Bojack Horseman earlier, while I was still finishing Season 3 and contemplating how maddeningly happy I was (and am, present-tense). I’m still as much in love with the show as I was when I first started Season 2, when things started to get a little too real:

It’s deep, but doesn’t seem it at first glance. It’s little like treading into a pool that steepens from 3 ft to 6 ft: before you know it, the water’s up to your chin. The show is, to put lightly, dark, which is unsurprising given that Bojack’s depressed, mired in self-loathing, and manages to fuck up all his relationships. Yet it isn’t just a sad show: it’s funny, it’s clever, it’s deep and it’s strange. It’s whimsical. It’s meaningful. And it’s beautiful, in a weird funny way.

…And Season 4 is coming out on September 7th, 2017! Hype, hype, hyped. The episodes are available on Netflix.

Genres: black comedy, satire, sci-fi, adult cartoon

4. Beyond Two Souls

My friends shit on Beyond Two Souls–for its plot, creator, cliched moments. Even so, it’s one of the most…impactful? unforgettable? games I’ve ever watched (since, again, I watched Ssohpkc’s walk-through) Last summer I went through the game, watching it in air conditioning-less rooms, sweaty and curled up and relying on shoddy WiFi. Worth it.

When I recall the game, I see it in snatches: Jodie Holme’s stormy escape, childish rooms, intense training for top-secret missions. I know this might all sound cliche, but really. The gameplay’s beautiful, the storyline’s interesting (albeit sometimes random), and the imagery/story/characters have stayed with me.

Genres: interactive, action-adventure, horror, government/CIA, action

