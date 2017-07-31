Roadtrippin’

The countryside’s dotted with houses, bales of hay and grazing cows. Thoughts that flee through my head:

what’s it like to live in the countryside? and what do people do? in the interim, when they are bored, or when it’s quiet (is it always quiet?), what do they do?

I thought we’d be driving through vast expanses of nothingness but homes and buildings line the highway. So do cows, occasionally, who hover around puddles and graze lazily in fields, divided from speeders by flimsy wire.

We make three stops on the drive:

Stop 1: massive touristy stop with pristine bathrooms, bakeries, drinks, and entire store sections devoted to souvenirs

Stop 2: shopping outlet, where we buy longsleeve crewneck navy blue Ralph Lauren polos

Stop 3: IKEA, since it’s my first time at one. It’s soft with concrete-floors and maze-like. We get lost in the huge store, which is filled with determined-looking shoppers wielding measuring tapes

Snippets of our Roadtrip Playlist:

Midnight City, M83

Redbone, Childish Gambino

I Wanna Be Yours, Arctic Monkeys

Tongue Tied, Grouplove

Two Weeks, Grizzly Bear

Come a Little Closer, Cage The Elephant

Breezeblocks, alt-J

Sleepyhead, Passion Pit

Knee Socks, Arctic Monkeys

A-Punk, Vampire Weekend

