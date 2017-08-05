Austin, Texas

Austin’s beautiful, weird, a city juxtaposed. Words that come to mind:

Urban. Street art. Hills. Vines. Curving roads. Steep inclines. Mountains. Ponds. Chipped concrete. Gravel parking lots. Loose rocks. Sprawling lakes. Kayaks and paddle-boards. Arched bridges. Pointy-winged bats. Sunsets in high places. Wealth stacked atop mountains. Income disparity. Food trucks. Bars. Loud music. Crowded cafes. Shitty parking. Rocky terrain. Small bulbs of lights, broken windows on geometrical homes. Palm trees and record shops sprinkled around the streets. Oddly California-esque for a Texan city.

On the trip, I jotted down a list of places we went, things we did, food we ate. In lieu of writing a massive post, I wrote down the highlights, which I’ve linked to in the list.

Saturday

And we roadtrip: playlist and stops along the way

along the way Lunch and noms: chicken fried steak, a burger, peach moonshine

Headed out to Graffiti Park, realized we’d forgotten the spray, went back to get it, then climbed to the top to make our mark

realized we’d forgotten the spray, went back to get it, then climbed to the top to make our mark Drove up to the lake for views , pink drinks and fancy glasses

, pink drinks and fancy glasses Grabbed burgers at P. Terry’s

Sunday

Went hunting for cafes–all crowded. Visited a coffeeshop by a record store, dipped in. Went to yet another cafe, until we finally settled on Starbucks

Drove to Rainey Street, which was dotted with food trucks, bars, and restaurant. Ate at a Rowdy outdoor restaurant called Bangers, where musicians played right in our faces

Zilker Park. First saw the big ol’ field, then some kayaks on Lady Bird Lake.

Went kayaking ! Decided to kayak wildly and arbitrarily to the far off bridge. One hour turned into an hour and a half

! Decided to kayak wildly and arbitrarily to the far off bridge. One hour turned into an hour and a half Afterwards, sopping wet, hiked up Mount Bonnel

Ate at Gordough’s, only the most delicious donut place to graze the planet. Heaps of strawberry and cream cheese on ours.

Monday

Gordough’s for lunch (again)

Third cafe’s the charm–we found one right by the Capitol

Went to the Capitol and walked around all the floor

Drove past South Congress to get Gordoughs (for the third time)

Took scenic route, where we drove through hill country. Passed by small towns, stopped at a restaurant. Found a hungry cat, which we fed beef jerky.

Sunset, winding roads, dim lighting. After a few hours, we finally reached the main highway. DJ’ed and we pseudo-clubbed on the way back.

