100 Books Reading Challenge

Started a reading challenge project mid-spring. The goal: read 100 books by the end of summer fall. I’m inching along, albeit at a slower pace than I’d like. Figured posting the list on my blog would hold me accountable–also, I get to share cool books!

So here’s a list of books I’ve reading; I plan to update every 10 books or so. If you have any book recommendations, I’d love to hear them! 🙂

One! Hundred! Demons!, Lynda Barry James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie Here, Richard McGuire Zombie Survival Guide, Max Brooks Burned, Ellen Hopkins Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling Walking Dead 1, Robert Kirkman Walking Dead 2, Robert Kirkman I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelous Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur Partner Track, Helen Wan Girl, Interrupted, Susanna Kaysen Kafka, R. Crumb Project Jennifer, Jill Rosenblatt Dignity, Donna Hicks Can We Talk About Something More Pleasant, Roz Chast Ginny Moon, Benjamin Ludwig Autobiography of Barefoot Gen, Nakazawa Keji Meow Meow, Jose Fonollosa Beautiful Darkness, Fabien Vehlmann Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou The Skin Above My Knees, Marcia Butler Essential Poems (To Fall in Love With), Daisy Goodwin Sailing Alone Around the Room, Billy Collins Future Tense, Paintings by Alex Gross

(Updated August 5th, 2017)

Advertisements