Started a reading challenge project mid-spring. The goal: read 100 books by the end of
summer fall. I’m inching along, albeit at a slower pace than I’d like. Figured posting the list on my blog would hold me accountable–also, I get to share cool books!
So here’s a list of books I’ve reading; I plan to update every 10 books or so. If you have any book recommendations, I’d love to hear them! 🙂
- One! Hundred! Demons!, Lynda Barry
- James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
- Here, Richard McGuire
- Zombie Survival Guide, Max Brooks
- Burned, Ellen Hopkins
- Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling
- Walking Dead 1, Robert Kirkman
- Walking Dead 2, Robert Kirkman
- I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelous
- Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
- Partner Track, Helen Wan
- Girl, Interrupted, Susanna Kaysen
- Kafka, R. Crumb
- Project Jennifer, Jill Rosenblatt
- Dignity, Donna Hicks
- Can We Talk About Something More Pleasant, Roz Chast
- Ginny Moon, Benjamin Ludwig
- Autobiography of Barefoot Gen, Nakazawa Keji
- Meow Meow, Jose Fonollosa
- Beautiful Darkness, Fabien Vehlmann
- Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou
- The Skin Above My Knees, Marcia Butler
- Essential Poems (To Fall in Love With), Daisy Goodwin
- Sailing Alone Around the Room, Billy Collins
- Future Tense, Paintings by Alex Gross
(Updated August 5th, 2017)
Advertisements
5 thoughts on “100 Books Reading Challenge”
I’d wholeheartedly recommend my number one favourite: The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini! 🙂
Also, how did you find Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling?? Used to enjoy watching her in The Mindy Project, she’s hilarious in the series.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess it depends on what would you like to read about but, this is an amazing project, I just read yesterday that if you read 3 books on any specialized subject you basically become an expert at the subject at least on theory, since you have read more about it than 90% of people, any book by Robert Kiyosaki, Anthony Robins, Dale Carnegie or so are awesome, success!
LikeLike
I love reading challenges! I have started mine for the year! Happy reading! 😄
LikeLike
Superb! I’m not sure what genres you like, but I liked Best Love, Rosie by Nuala O’Faolain. I wrote a review a few years back: https://olivejooce.wordpress.com/2013/07/28/book-review-best-love-rosie-by-nuala-ofaolain/
I feel like I’ve read some reallllly good books, but I’m so bad with names/titles. I should keep a list or write more reviews for memory sake lol
LikeLike
Fingers crossed for your challenge! One of my favorite books is My name is Red by Orhan Pamuk. Here arethe Goodreads reviews – https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2517.My_Na me_is_Red . 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person