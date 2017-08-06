100 Books Reading Challenge

Started a reading challenge project mid-spring. The goal: read 100 books by the end of summer fall. I’m inching along, albeit at a slower pace than I’d like. Figured posting the list on my blog would hold me accountable–also, I get to share cool books!

So here’s a list of books I’ve reading; I plan to update every 10 books or so. If you have any book recommendations, I’d love to hear them! 🙂

  1. One! Hundred! Demons!, Lynda Barry
  2. James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl
  3. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
  4. Here, Richard McGuire
  5. Zombie Survival Guide, Max Brooks
  6. Burned, Ellen Hopkins
  7. Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling
  8. Walking Dead 1, Robert Kirkman
  9. Walking Dead 2, Robert Kirkman
  10. I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelous
  11. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
  12. Partner Track, Helen Wan
  13. Girl, Interrupted, Susanna Kaysen
  14. Kafka, R. Crumb
  15. Project Jennifer, Jill Rosenblatt
  16. Dignity, Donna Hicks
  17. Can We Talk About Something More Pleasant, Roz Chast
  18. Ginny Moon, Benjamin Ludwig
  19. Autobiography of Barefoot Gen, Nakazawa Keji
  20. Meow Meow, Jose Fonollosa
  21. Beautiful Darkness, Fabien Vehlmann
  22. Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou
  23. The Skin Above My Knees, Marcia Butler
  24. Essential Poems (To Fall in Love With), Daisy Goodwin
  25. Sailing Alone Around the Room, Billy Collins
  26. Future Tense, Paintings by Alex Gross

(Updated August 5th, 2017)

5 thoughts on “100 Books Reading Challenge

  1. I’d wholeheartedly recommend my number one favourite: The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini! 🙂

    Also, how did you find Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling?? Used to enjoy watching her in The Mindy Project, she’s hilarious in the series.

  2. I guess it depends on what would you like to read about but, this is an amazing project, I just read yesterday that if you read 3 books on any specialized subject you basically become an expert at the subject at least on theory, since you have read more about it than 90% of people, any book by Robert Kiyosaki, Anthony Robins, Dale Carnegie or so are awesome, success!

