There’s an experimental freeness to this sketchbook. Sometimes it’s messy, blank, smeared or incoherent. School notes from 2013 are tucked in corners. Art brainstorms, thought fragments, mundane day events (“somebody gave me hibiscus tea today) litter the pages. And then there are the typical sketches–
Been working on this sketchbook for nearly four years now, from 2013 to 2017. I’d work on it for a month or two, get bored, then forget about it for a year. Come the next year, I’d pick it up for a month or two, then forget about it. Repeat. In the spaces in between, I’d buy other sketchbooks to draw in and fill up.
This time, I want to complete this sketchbook before getting a new one. Here’s hoping I’ll finish it (four years later)
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Four Years Later”
While reading this post, I remembered my own sketchbook that I dabbled with years ago. I’m not even an artist. I also thought about the little journals I used to keep. I can’t tell you how many I’ve thrown away (or burned) in my lifetime, because I realized that I was too embarrassed for anyone to read them if/when I died. Somewhere on a bookshelf in my house is a little book of poetry that I used to pour my feelings into during my divorced years. And now… I dabble in blogging. 🙂 I just haven’t told any of my friends or family. I have several beginnings of posts that might never be finished, because I don’t know if I really want those words out there for the world to read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re not alone. I’m also guilty of filling spiral after spiral with my creative writing ideas and story concepts, then forgetting about them until months later. I think that nostalgia plays a big part in our creative muse. I hope you do get to sketch more and create what it is that you’re most passionate about 🙂
LikeLike