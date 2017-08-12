There’s an experimental freeness to this sketchbook. Sometimes it’s messy, blank, smeared or incoherent. School notes from 2013 are tucked in corners. Art brainstorms, thought fragments, mundane day events (“somebody gave me hibiscus tea today) litter the pages. And then there are the typical sketches–

Been working on this sketchbook for nearly four years now, from 2013 to 2017. I’d work on it for a month or two, get bored, then forget about it for a year. Come the next year, I’d pick it up for a month or two, then forget about it. Repeat. In the spaces in between, I’d buy other sketchbooks to draw in and fill up.

This time, I want to complete this sketchbook before getting a new one. Here’s hoping I’ll finish it (four years later)

