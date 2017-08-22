Around in Circles

Two people, now in serious relationships, who’d gone on a few dates, who weren’t looking for “anything serious” then, talking about hypothetical monogamy. Is mankind programmed for monogamy? And do you believe in fate? In all lightness, though–I just think it’s ironic.

Three years ago, the person who sold me his economics textbook took me out on a date. 7 PM. Maybe a Friday. Sandwiches. During our conversation, peppered with topics I wasn’t all that interested in, photography came up. I showed him my Flickr, which I’d spent hours that summer poring over and building a portfolio. He was impressed. Several months later, he hired me to do my first photo gig at a fancy party where girls tiptoed in high heels and short dresses in 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

One year later I’d be one of them, too, but just for a night. Later I’d slap myself on the wrist for succumbing to this absurd practice of wearing flimsy fabric and tottering around in heels in freezing temperatures. Are we programmed for monogamy?

I never entirely got used to the cold. It was, instead, just a facet of life, something uncomfortable and unavoidable, dark skies, like days it’d be pitch black by five.

