Finished my writing internship a few weeks ago! I thought it’d be a quick, quiet goodbye–at my first internship, my co-workers had wished me well, said bye and that was that. This time around, though, they surprised me with red velvet cake with ‘Good Luck!’ that looped around in reddish icing. A few days later, they mailed me a Thank You card with kind notes from each of my coworkers.

Looking back, I was lucky to have such a kind boss, to work alongside such cool co-workers, and write and edit as a job. In the past, I’d done some freelance writing (which I’ll probably look out for in the fall), news writing and writing within positions, but this was the first as-titled writing job I held.

On the morning of my last day, a co-worker popped up by my cubicle: “I’m sad. We’ll miss you.” And likewise, honestly.

