Sunsets and clouds shaped funny, we drive home-bound with the windows down with bags of tea that smell like Christmas, flecked with ginger, decked in lights.

We drive by billboards for fidget spinners; a bridge that reminds me of some wintry video games; a school with a sign, “Meet the Teachers night”. For a second I feel nostalgia for a life I’ve never lived–it happened often when I was eleven. I’d look at pictures of spiked hair and nose rings with captioned sap like “yours for as long as you want me” and for a moment it’d feel eerily familiar, almost like I knew the person.

The Moldy Peaches hum in my head. They go:

You’re a part time lover and a full time friend

The monkey on your back is the latest trend

I don’t see what anyone can see

In anyone else but you

Here is the church and here is the steeple

We sure are cute for two ugly people

I don’t see what anyone can see

In anyone else but you

– Anyone Else But You

Then: chasing sunsets–saturated cliche, platonic past-times, thread weaving in years between us. Que sera, sera means, in Spanish, what will be will be. Do you believe in fate? I think what’s meant to be will be. I think that’s too passive. I think you have to try. I think you have to work towards what you want, not just let life happen to you.

That’s not what I meant. Some things you might want, really want, but despite it, they just won’t happen. And things you’d never have imagined, they’ll just happen. Because they were supposed to happen. Because que sera, sera.

Advertisements