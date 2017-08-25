Kitty, Kitty

I’m always meowing at cats. Often they’ll pause, peer in my direction, seem momentarily confused. Some of them, once they see I’m just some silly human meowing at them, will ignore me. Others will trot towards me and rub their cheeks against my shoes. On my last road trip, we found a stray at a stop. She walked over to me, lithe and skinny and sad and hungry, scratched a tree, purred at me. I said wait, you stay there. She did. We walked back to the car, where I found strips of beef jerky, and ran back to feed her.

If you can’t tell, I like cats. Here are ten reasons why.

They’re furry and cuddly and lovably cute. They’re aloof, but not really– Because cats are actually quite affectionate. They slink around and curl up around you. Though they’re very particular about the people they like. So you feel special when they prefer you. They’re intelligent. Cats are quiet. They’re not always squealing or barking or chirping. Cats are fun to play with. Especially if you hold up a string to their face. Kitty meows are the cutest. Meow. Their paws are poofy. Have you ever held paws with a cat?

I could go on for days but alas, I am allergic to cats.

