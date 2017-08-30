Because People Are Like Books

Talking to strangers can be hit-or-miss. Either it’s easy to talk to each other or it’s not. Either we like each other or we don’t. It’s not always that clear cut, but often it is. And it’s nothing personal, just a matter of whether you get along with a certain person or not. Sometimes it’s just chemistry, whether two people combine and mesh and work well.

Over the years, I’ve come to find that, thankfully, the feeling is usually mutual. I used to be afraid that it wasn’t, that I’d find someone infinitely cooler than they thought I was, and it’d just be a quietly unreciprocated thing. It happens, but lesser so as time goes on. Usually I trust my gut and usually it mirrors how the other person feels. So when I met my best friend, we were immediately close. We immediately gravitated towards each other, then did everything together. We didn’t do the dance of collegiate friendship where you first go get meals together, and then go on some public venture, then hang out in each other’s rooms, etc. It was just instantaneous closeness.

There have been instances, though, where I slowly grew close to others. But even so, there was always a limit to how ourselves we could be with each other. I’d say that (at least for me) with every person, there’s a maximum level of comfort we’ll ever reach. Give or take 5%. So I might only feel 75% comfortable with this person–give it some time, and it might bump up to 80%, and on a bad day it’ll be 70%. But it’ll never be 100%. I’ll never be 100% myself around them, never talk so rapidly I can’t hear my voice or act wildly without abandon. Maybe this sort of mentality keeps me from forming even closer relationships, but it’s just something that I’ve observed.

When it comes to meeting new people, I’ll mentally come up with a percentage of comfort, of potential for closeness. Could we be good friends? Could we be best friends? Will this be awkward, and will this always be awkward? But even if it’s awkward, do I like this person enough to ignore it? Are we candid, is this forced? And if it’s forced, do I like them enough to put on a cheery facade?

Once I found that, when I took off my glasses, it suddenly became a million times easier to talk to people. Because I wasn’t automatically scanning their faces or body language for cues or compatibility. Because I wasn’t subconsciously determining how they felt at that moment, or who they were or where they were from or what they cared about. With this blindness came a sort of social relief. Sometimes it’s hard to read, process, analyze others while I’m interacting with them. It’s like doing mental acrobats. That’s why it can be so pleasant finding people I’m comfortable with, or people I like so much I don’t even care how comfortable we are with each other.

And it makes the people that I’m 100% with all the more, well, special. I think that, at the core of every interaction or relationship, I’m looking for comfort. Not comfort as in the lazy sort, but comfort as in candidness and just being yourself (before rah-rah self-esteem gurus hijacked the phrase). Since it’s fairly normal, and socially adept, to act differently around different people, it’s rare to find people whom you feel the most yourself with. Or people who you can talk with for hours, non-stop, without ever running out of things to talk about. Or, alternatively, people you can sit in silence with without feeling obligated to fill in the spaces.

All the nuances of relationships that I’m now putting words to. It’s probably different for different people; I’d hope so. It’d be exhausting if we all subconsciously scrutinized each other to the extent that I oft find myself doing, at least with glasses on. I guess people are like books, their personalities like genres.

