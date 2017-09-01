The kind of indie throwback songs you might drunkenly sing at the top of your lungs in the middle of the night, parked by the closed art museum, post-Comedy house laughs, boozy Oreo milkshakes and whirring pinball games that you win by, oh, thirty million points.
- Someday, The Strokes
- Take Me Out, Franz Ferdinand
- Young Folks, Peter Bjorn and John
- Riptide, Vance Joy
- Where Did Your Heart Go Missing?, Rooney
- Midnight City, M83
- Ho Hey, The Lumineers
- Tighten Up, The Black Keys
- I Wanna Be Yours, Arctic Monkeys
- A-Punk, Vampire Weekend
- Oxford Comma, Vampire Weekend
- Float On, Modest Mouse
- Mardy Bum, Arctic Monkeys
- What You Know, Two Door Cinema Club
- Stolen Dance, Milky Dance
- Are You Gonna Be My Girl, Jet
- Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked, Cage The Elephant
- No You Girls, Franz Ferdinand
- Sweet Disposition, The Temper Trap
- Welcome to the Black Parade, My Chemical Romance
Honestly I’m so happy right now my heart might just explode.
alex turner’s voice is so 💗✨
i’ll def be checking all those songs.
