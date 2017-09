When the lights gazed down for our attention and petals fell rain-streaked you tied a ribbon around my wrist before we sank in a sea of swimming bodies.

I drew my eyeliner long and cat-like. Skirted around empty streets with friends from foreign countries.

In my memory, I see blue. When I look closer, I see pinks. Streaked pinks of sunrise. Bolded pinks in posters. Flushed pinks in our cheeks when the city left us a slew of shit snow.

Advertisements