Every single [train] car was tagged by massive, puffy graffiti, not yet appreciated as the important art movement and political statement it would become. It was a crime of beauty. – The Skin Above My Knee, Marcia Butler

By the time I was venturing into the painted cities of NY, DC, Philadelphia, Austin and California, street art had already established itself as a form of art. It carried merit. It commanded respect. And because of this, it’d never really occurred to me that the roots of street art were, well, more gnarled–grounded in a history of illegality, subversion, and socio-political resistance.

Over time, artistry had blurred the divide between vandalism and street art.

Street art has its roots in New York and Philadelphia: it was birthed in the 20’s, revived in the 60’s and developed by the 70’s. By the 80’s, train murals decked out entire lengths of subways. Initially, artists sought to achieve fame with “tagging”. They’d tag locations with unique names in typography–a painted signature. Points for reaching places that were difficult to reach. In New York, they tagged subways–these would travel, and more people would see the work. In LA, they tagged freeway signs.

Initially, graffiti art was seen as form of subversion. It was associated with gang culture, decried by the affluent, and finger-pointed-at by politicians. It was a way to make public statements about society, to protest and satirize.

Over time, it evolved and spread to other countries: France, Iceland, Germany, Argentina, Canada–the list goes on. In England, street art is synonymous with the anonymous Banksy. American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has his early beginnings in street art.

Whenever I see street art, I instinctively photograph it. Knowing its history gives it more depth. (Above are photos of murals, graffiti and street art that I’ve taken over the years.)

Advertisements