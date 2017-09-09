Reads the Sharpie scrawled on the plastic cover of my peach flavored Teavana. Except: I’m not a journalist. I just said I’d once been interested in it. I think he’s the third or fourth person to say I should pursue journalism, even though I’m not–not right now, anyways.

But anyhow. I’m sitting here and thinking of Denis, Denis the kind Starbucks barista, Denis who says that he’s just trying to make the world a better place, to live life fully because who knows what’ll be here tomorrow? global warming? oh, global warming is already here, look at these monstrous disasters, just gotta take each day as it comes.

Can I sit here? I asked. Of course, he said. He was on a break, tired, and I was drawing, happy, and all the other tables were occupied, and he had handed me my water.

For a while he talked a little about the masks people wear, masks of cool superiority, calm elitism. But how do you get people to take off these masks? I asked. By saying hello, asking them how their day was–no, how was their day, really, and listening. Bit by bit you can chip away at their facades.

Before getting up, he looked at me and said something about asking good questions and sincerity, said I should be a journalist. He seemed sunny, beamy, rays of light spewing out of his ears. And I was thinking to myself that he’d made my day when he said it aloud. People around here are always saying “it’s nice to meet you” after every introduction even if it wasn’t nice to meet that person–how could it be? you’ve just met them. But I think we both meant it. He went inside for a moment, then popped out with a bright pink drink he plopped on my table.

For a good journalist, he wrote. Signed Denis.

