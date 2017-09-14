Goodnight kisses. Soft skin. Entering strangers, leaving friends.

I can’t tell if the entire class agreeing that the poem was about a frat party when it was, in reality, about an elevator, said more about us or about the writer. Dark red lights. A man’s colon. This isn’t me. After a while it just seemed outright sensual, the opposite of an elevator, cold and metallic and stuffy. Were we superimposing our own experiences of the frat party, of strange intimacy? Or was she, on some subconscious level, referring to it?

And then I wonder how much ambiguity a poem have until it becomes very clear what it’s about. Or, in this case, not.

We had gone through three people uncomfortably describing how they would “show, not tell” a frat party until the writer, girl in our class with bright red hair, rose her hand embarrassed. Can I just say what it’s about? Like elevator doors opening to reveal something entirely unexpected, a man with green hair or a raccoon’s behind: it’s about an elevator. Pause. Jacob got it right with the red lights as clock numbers. Like elevator buttons.

