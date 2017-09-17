Guess Who’s Back (Back, Back)

I’m happy to be back, to see my friends, to settle in, to get into the grind.

Yesterday I saw EM. It’d be months since we last split Cinnabons and Auntie Anne’s in the city we’re both from. This time, wrapped in sweaters, we walked into the city and past the bridge, past the shops and boutiques and lofts. We shared four squares of snow-cones: sour patch kids, mango, swedish fish, and some other flavor I’ve forgotten. We played Jenga. We caught up, just as we did one year ago. After walking her home, I returned to my dorm to gab happily on the phone with RT, just as I did three years ago.

Today, in lieu of the gym, I went for a walk into the city and did chores before meeting up with KH. He’s a GA now, and we ate dinner with his hall of friendly, slightly awkward freshman. It’s always funny seeing freshman walk around campus–they travel in tight-knit hordes that are mostly dissimilar, generally friendly. It’s just about the last time they’ll ever walk in such massive crowds. KH joked about how the process is akin to the cavemen initially being surrounded by a group, only to be worn and weathered by time, weather, circumstance. I mean, it’s true. Unless they’re sucked in by Greek Life. But even then, the group’s homogeneous–a massive chatty personality–and rarely awkward.

Anyways. The whole table was relatively quiet at first until someone broke the ice and started talking about mammals and camel cheese. It reminded me, vaguely, of my own freshman hall. Except I remember us being a lot chattier. And wilder. I remember being irritated by the noise, the drunkenness, the yelling–but we were, on the whole, pretty candid with each other. Orientation was wildness. I was overwhelmed.

The past two days, however, I have not been. After dinner, we walked back and watched The Conjuring. I forgot to write about it, but a few weeks ago I watched Annabelle: Creation with FS after starting The Babadook with DS. (I always feel happy when I’m with DS, who I’ve been friends with since we were wee youngins’) Annabelle: Creation was good–aside from Get Out, it was the only horror movie I’d seen in theaters. Ironically, though, even though small things scare the shit out of me, I get a giggly kick out of watching real horror, the type they funnel millions of dollars to produce. Maybe it’s because one moment I’ll be reading about horror, then playing a horror video game, or watching a horror movie. So my threshold for fear’s all out of whack–I screamed bloody murder when EM knocked the Jenga game over, but then giggled at scenes in Annabelle.

We watched The Conjuring and he played a bit of ukelele: Swimming Pools by Kendrick Lamar, The Prayer by Kid Cudi. Then we walked his freshman hall to their last event where, every year, the President will go rah-rah-you’re-the-best, injects them with recycled motivation before they eat a bunch of desserts. Which I got a taste of, and was massively disappointed about. But hey, free dessert’s free dessert, although it was way better for my year. As we nommed the subpar food–my favorite lines from tonight:

Guy: Hey, how’d you get the food? We waited forever!

Girl: They didn’t call me Elbows in varsity volleyball for nothing.

AC came over a little afterwards. Well, I picked her up, and on the way to my place we cackled about how we’d thought/done the exact same thing a year ago but never spoke of it. We somehow got on the topic of this ridiculous song sung by an Italian that’s absolute gibberish but sounds like English. And how the actor from Get Out carries a southern drawl in the movie, but is actually British as hell. Then I showed her this ridiculously absurd yet addicting British show called Chewing Gum that I binged in the Spring. She loved it. It’s the weirdest show I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen some weird shit.

Tomorrow’s the first day of school! My best-friend, KP, is coming over later to cram for her final. I haven’t seen her in ages–the last time I did, we were teary-eyed and cold. Time passes, and then it flies.

