The Time Junot Diaz Talked At Me

Two years ago, Pulitzer Prize-winning Junot Diaz stood in front of a packed auditorium and read us a passage from his book–Alma from This is How You Lose Her. It’s the story where Yunior cheats on his girlfriend, Alma, who has a “long tender horse neck” and grew up in Hoboken, “part of the Latino community that got its heart burned out in the eighties”. Diaz read slowly. Enunciated. And we were captivated.

Except I didn’t realize who he was. I didn’t put two and two together to realize that this Junot Diaz was the Junot Diaz, author of one of my favorite short stories of all time.

Hindsight is 20/20–I thought he sounded familiar. I thought his writing style sounded familiar. I thought the running theme of Dominican-writer-cheats-on-his-girlfriend-with-a-million-women-but-first-objectifies-her (poetically, of course) sounded familiar.

I didn’t realize it at the time, though. So the significance of seeing Junot Diaz in the flesh, being read to by Junot Diaz, did not occur to me as I pointed my massive camera towards him. Click. Click. Click. He said something to me about him not doing anything particularly cool. So why was I pointing the camera all up in his face? (Hey, I’m just here with the newspaper) Looking back, though, he talked at me. He also talked about collective student insecurity. And fragmented activism, and what to do about it. He talked about a whole slew of things that I jotted down in Notes even though I wasn’t even the one writing an article about him. Even though I didn’t connect the dots to realize that the Diaz in front of me was the Diaz on my screen on July 2013 of The New Yorker site. First time I read Cheater’s Guide to Love and that morning I awoke drenched in sweat. I read it again, and again, and again. Some of the phrases I repeated over and over, tucked into my mind, then toyed with for years afterwards.

I write this as I finish reading This is How You Lose Her, Cheater’s Guide to Love for the sixth (or seventh) time.

