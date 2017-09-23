Reeling from episode two of Bojack Horseman. Somehow I forgot how depressingly real Bojack Horseman can be, how it can reduce you to tears and nausea in a single line. A dragonfly, a crash, a smart mouth, half a mind.

Time’s been going by so quickly (time’s an arrow, it marches on)

I wrote that a few weeks ago, several episodes back.

“Bojack?” Recognition. His mother’s familiar evil-ish glint in her voice that is mean and taut and knowing. His daughter hates apples, but loves applesauce. His daughter’s many fathers who sass and quack and snap.

The last episode that centered on Princess Carolyn crushed me–how do the writers continually pull the rug from under us? And then we’re lying flat on our faces reaching for a tissue, a drink, a reddit thread analysis.

I’m on the penultimate episode now and my heart feels so heavy.

