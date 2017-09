Ever since my English teacher said Rumi was a whirling Dervish who spat his poems stream-of-consciousness to followers who then hastily jot them down–well, I’ve had a hard time getting the imagery of a twirling man (arms spread, seized by love and/of language) out of my head. Lately, I’ve been reading love Mad Poems of Rumi. In these poems, he is consumed by love. Then I wonder if Rumi believed in soul mates and if he thought Shams was his.

