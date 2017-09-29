2 AM Toast

coolpeppermint

IMG_6533.JPG

There are few things in the world as cathartic as 6-hour long conversations with good friends.

So here’s to a sense of identity, to men who shoot down the moon because their beloved drank from vials of morality. To figuring out what it is that imprisons us—the future? loci of control? the internalization of social pressures? To values and meaning, valuing meaning.

Here’s to dreaming of one day becoming the security guard who stands on his bike at 1 in the morning as he glides down the bridge.

“What are you doing?”

“Figuring out what imprisons us.”

(and other things unsaid)

Here’s to finding yourself and the right words.

