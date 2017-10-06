C’est Octobre

coolpeppermint

disposable film 35mm photography nature fall leaves

The leaves fell and temperatures dipped 20 degrees overnight. Fall. A season in flux. The weather’s nice, albeit confusing;bit of sun and it’s sweltering hot, patch of shade and it’s shivery-cool.

I’m so basic, I’m getting the pumpkin spice coffee. I’m so basic. The girl in front of me says this four times to her friends while we’re all getting coffee. She is–and I look up to see just who is just so basic–decked out in basic fall dress, basic orange scarf and basic boots and all. Oranges, yellows. Except it’s grey and murky outside today.

The cold make me nostalgic. Tunnels me into a tube of miss, insomnia and memory woven together. Heavy rope. Haven’t felt this way in a while. It’s familiar, muted. Nowadays, when I can’t sleep, in lieu of curling up angrily around air, I’ll send out the insomniac’s frustrated 3 AM snap: I can’t sleep, and the streets are so loud.

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s