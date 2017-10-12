I think it’s absurd the extent to which people can make things that are not about themselves about themselves. And then when they funnel themselves into the victim mentality of taking things extra personally because how could it not be personal? Somebody didn’t say hi–not because they didn’t see you, but because they have a secret vendetta against you. Somebody didn’t not text back–not because they’re busy, but because they hate you and everything you represent. Anything somebody else does isn’t because they made a choice of their own volition, but revolves around you, and how they feel about you, because it’s entirely about you.

Then there’s the defensive myopia characterized by the self-victimized self-absorbed. The last thing you want to tell said victim (of taking things personally) is that not everything’s about them. It’s too meta. Uncomfortably accusatory. Even if you put it gently–hey, hey, this was never about you, but somehow you’ve pretzaled it into being all about you, but it isn’t! It just comes across as brash. You don’t understand me! is a likely response. I know it’s not about me; I never said it was! But it is. Because xyz–is yet another defense.

Even though it’s pretty damn hard to follow, there is a nugget of advice I like to follow: don’t take shit personally. Even when it is, somehow, about you, because this girl actually does hate your guts, it most often never is. People live in their own words, their own mental constructions housed on foundations of belief, justified or not. They understand their own truths and motivations, are mired in their own flaws and idiosyncrasies. We’re all stars of our own shows. And the shit that I do, or you do, or your cousin does, is reflective of our own personal realities, not you. It is not about you. It’d never been about you.

But somehow, as the egocentric-leaning humans we are, it always ends up being about ourselves, because everyone somehow gives that much of a shit about us. News flash: they don’t. This might be disheartening to realize. This might be liberating to realize. And, for what-I’d-assume-is-the-vast-majority-of-people, this might just be too far-fetched to realize. That’s fine; you’re allowed to take everything as personally as you’d like. But then–and I don’t mean to sound like some lecturing glasses-adorned finger-wagging owl–who suffers in the end? You do.

Life, at least around other humans, gets a lot easier when you stop taking shit personally.

