1:11 Making Sense of Fragments

Goodbye Growling

I find myself cycling in and out of hobbies. Like different CDs in the old-fashioned car players where you could insert 8 tapes but only play one. Three years ago, music and photography took the forefront; I did both feverishly. But lately I haven’t touched my guitar and my camera’s collected a thin sheen of dust. Instead, I’ve been drawing, painting every day, perusing through art in my free time.

A part of me wishes I could be consistent, stick to one muse, perfect one craft as much as I can, but I’ll go through each CD without thinking much of it, punch in another number for another tune. And then the process’ll repeat itself.

It’s a little past midnight and I haven’t been writing as much. Come to think of it, I haven’t written much this past year. I wrote more in the start of the year, when it was both wintry and warm, yellow purplish hues in my cocoonish homey den. I’d write hundreds, thousands of pages in Word. After a while, though, I stopped writing so often in my journal.

But I won’t lament it too much. It’s likely just a temporary CD switch-out for other things taking up space and time, like reading or art or late-night conversations where I have a really hard time saying bye and–what’s it that bears do? Growl. Yes, I am bad at goodbyes.

Detailed [Face] Notes

It’s halfway through October. I thought briefly about doing Inktober, where artists sketch something in ink every day, but decided against it. It was already the 4th by the time I contemplated it. But maybe I’ll do a little prompt in my sketchbook for the next month as a way to at least scribble something down and hopefully finish up these sketchbooks I’ve had around.

There’s this one black book I’ve had on me for the past two years or so–which is saying something, since I have the tendency to just pick and drop new books. Anyways, it’s my ‘gesture-drawing’/’strangers-sketch’ book where I’ll draw the people around me, usually when I’m bored. I like to imagine I’m being discreet when I sketch people, but apparently not.

Person I’ve never spoken to who sits behind me: Hey! Have you ever drawn me?

Me: Oh, no I haven’t

Person: You know, I’ll watch you draw. And I’ll be like, wow, she’s taking really detailed notes…of that person’s face.

Uh, Okay?

At first, you might have had a point. And then suddenly it got really personal? But now you’re just b—-in’.

Plans

There are all these plans just hovering in the air (and by air, I mean my iMessage inbox). I’ll add a ‘one day’ before all tentative plans. One day we’ll make steak and watch Stranger Things. One day we’ll get together, drink tea and watch TV. One day we’ll get brunch and catch up on our lives. One day we’ll watch a play and have a sleepover after.

One day we’ll hang out, one day we’ll see each other, one day we’ll be proper friends, one day, one day.

