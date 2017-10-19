Savory Quinoa and Papers

Quinoa doused in lime dressing tastes better at 11:41 PM after you’ve gone to a loud annual beer party with your best friend then written 200 words over your 6 page essay. Due tomorrow morning. I’ll wake up early to revise it for last-minute edits, then zip over to class with a coffee (my reward). Then I’ll go start on my next 6 page essay, and once I’m done with that, a 3 page essay.

The party was fun. Loud energy. Free drinks, free food. Surprisingly good singers on stage taking requests for “Stairway to Heaven.” A friend went–

“I love these events, you can just go around and talk to all these people–”

And then I blurted out–

“Ha ha you’re such a social butterfly, that’s so funny, you know, like, we’ve been huddled in the corner this whole time.”

I mean, not really, but I just talked to my closest friends and maybe a friend of their friend.

Normally I think of myself as a person who likes a lot of space, who’s very turtle-y, but after spending nearly every day with my boyfriend I think my tolerance for people has gone up. I’ve seen my best friend nearly every day this week. For the past few years I’ve veered between two social extremes, wild introversion or wild extroversion. Was either holed up in my room 90% of the time or swaying in a sweaty crowded party, talking at anybody with a face.

I think I’m somewhere between now, probably a comfort zone–I’m not as intent on meeting new people as I used to be, and I’ll stay close to the people I’ve been close with. It suits me okay. I’ve always thought that I’d rather have a few close, reliable relationships and fewer strange-acquaintances than many strange-acquaintances and fewer close relationships.

On another note: the weather’s been doing its usual tango between hot and cold–classic. I tell myself that time goes by faster around this time of year. End of October. November zips by, solid block of cold, fades around the middle. December’s usually a quick one, too, with about two weeks of wrapping things up in cold bows of nostalgia. Then a week of tests and papers, then the feeling of surprised triumph that things are done, it’s been yet another half of a half that’s passed.

