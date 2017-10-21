Steeped in Nostalgia

Three years ago, I was back in town and sat in my now-boyfriend’s car, windows fogged with Skittle-flavored fumes. We listened to rap music–that one song that sounds like Miguel but is actually Dumbfoundead, and then some Kid Cudi. I remember driving downtown and grabbing burgers in a restaurant with silly strange food names; I took a photo of him watching the game on TV, purplish neon halo above his head. A few days later I flew back to uni where I sank back into the sludge of life, where every day felt like a week, every month a new chapter.

